GM says Jan China auto sales up 12 pct y/y

BEIJING Feb 11 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 348,061 vehicles in China in January, a 12 percent increase from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows an 11.8 percent year-on-year increase in December and 13.3 percent rise in November.

In 2013, GM sold about 3.16 million vehicles in China, an 11.4 percent increase from a year earlier.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
