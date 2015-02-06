版本:
GM says Jan China auto sales down 2.4 pct y/y

| SHANGHAI

SHANGHAI Feb 6 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 339,781 vehicles in China in January, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 31.9 percent year-on-year rise in December and a 5.3 percent rise in November. In 2014, GM's China sales rose 12 percent.

GM has said it plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch)
