公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

GM says 2016 China sales up 7.1 pct y/y

BEIJING Jan 5 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint venture partners sold 3.87 million vehicles in China in 2016, up 7.1 percent from the previous year, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

GM did not immediately provide December sales figures for China. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
