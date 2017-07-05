FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
GM China says sales rebound in June, promises 10 models in H2
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 凌晨5点46分 / 1 天前

GM China says sales rebound in June, promises 10 models in H2

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday said sales rose in China in June after two consecutive months of decline, and promised to rebuild momentum in the world's largest car market with 10 new or refreshed models in the second half of 2017.

The U.S. automaker, China's second-largest foreign brand behind Volkswagen AG, sold 285,191 vehicles in June, 4.3 percent more than in the same month last year.

For January to June, sales declined 2.5 percent to roughly 1.8 million vehicles.

Overall sales in China's auto market surged by double-digits in 2016, helped by a tax cut on vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres or below. But that policy is now being phased out, leading to weaker sales.

"We are pleased with the strong demand across our brands in June," Matt Tsien, GM's China chief, said in a statement. "Over the next six months, we will be launching 10 new and refreshed models to build on our momentum."

The launches will include an all-new Buick Regal sport sedan and a station wagon under the made-for-China budget brand Baojun.

Sales growth for Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd also rose in June.

Vehicle sales increased 3.7 percent in the first five months of the year, less than the 5 percent annual growth forecast by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below