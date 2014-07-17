BRIEF-GM CEO says will not fire general counsel Millikin

DETROIT, July 17 General Motors Co hearing in
Washington:
* General Motors Co CEO Barra disagrees with Sen.
McCaskill's
questioning why general counsel michael millkin still has his
job; barra says
she needs millikin on her team
* General Motors Co CEO Barra describes Millikin as man of high
integrity
* Delphi Automotive CEO says switch it made for
General Motors Co
met the requirements set by the automaker
* GM CEO Barra, when asked whether Delphi shared any
responsibility for the
defective ignition switch, said GM was responsible
* GM CEO Barra says culture change takes place over a long
period of time,
company accelerating that change
* Delphi CEO says the switch it made for GM was part of a
larger part subsystem
* GM general counsel Millikin says yes when asked whether any
of the 15
employees forced out related to defective switch were given
retirement
benefits or salary they had not previously earned
* GM general counsel Millikin says company will not waive
bankruptcy shield for
those who pursue legal claims outside the Feinberg fund