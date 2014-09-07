GM to offer connected car, automated driving technology in 2016

| DETROIT, Sept 7
General Motors Co will
introduce in two years its first car that can communicate with
other vehicles to help avoid accidents and ease traffic
congestion, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Sunday.
In the same time frame, GM also will introduce more advanced
technology allowing hands-free driving in some cases, she said.
"I'm convinced customers will embrace (vehicle-to-vehicle)
and automated driving technologies for one simple reason: they
are the answer to everyday problems that people want solved,"
she said in a text of a speech delivered at a conference here.
Auto companies, academics and government agencies globally
are working to develop cameras, sensors, radar and other
technologies that allow vehicles and surrounding infrastructure
like stoplights to alert each other about nearby driving
conditions.
The industry is rolling out such features as adaptive cruise
control, crash-imminent braking and semi-automated, hands-free
driving like GM's 'Super Cruise' feature to make roads safer.
However, GM and other automakers have emphasized that even
with hands-free driving, drivers will be responsible and need to
maintain attention on the road. Meanwhile, Internet search
company Google Inc is working to develop fully
autonomous vehicles.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has made developing
connected car technologies a high priority, a view shared in
Japan and Europe. And when cars can also talk to surrounding
infrastructure, the gains will be exponential, Barra said.
However, she said commercializing a fully automated vehicle
may take until the next decade.
Congestion causes urban Americans to travel 5.5 billion more
hours and purchase an extra 2.9 billion gallons of fuel each
year, she said, citing outside data.
In 2016, GM will sell a 2017 model Cadillac CTS sedan
standardly equipped with vehicle-to-vehicle technology. However,
the car can only communicate with similarly equipped vehicles
and it will take time for the industry to introduce the
technology broadly, GM officials said before Barra's speech.
They added that U.S. regulators still need to finalize
requirements for these technologies and cyber security
protections need to be developed.
Also in 2016, GM will roll out Super Cruise as an option
allowing hands-free highway driving at both highway and
stop-and-go speeds, as well as lane following, speed control and
braking in a new, unidentified 2017 Cadillac model in a segment
where the company does not currently compete.
GM did not disclose either feature's cost, or timing on
offering them on the No. 1 U.S. automaker's other brands.
GM will introduce the connected CTS sedan and the unnamed
Cadillac with the Super Cruise feature in the United States.
In 1956, GM showed the Pontiac Firebird II concept that
included a system to work with an electrical wire embedded in
the highway to guide the car. Three years later, the rocket-like
Cadillac Cyclone concept boasted an autopilot system that
steered the car, and radar in front nose cones that warned of a
collision and automatically applied the brakes.
Barra said the U.S. Congress can help develop
vehicle-to-infrastructure communication with funding in the next
federal transportation bill.
She also said GM is joining the University of Michigan and
the state of Michigan to develop vehicle-to-infrastructure
driving corridors on 120 miles (193 km) of metro Detroit
roadways. State officials said Ford Motor Co is also part
of the effort.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Paul Simao)