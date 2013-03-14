GM planning to build entry-level Corvette sports car -sources

| DETROIT, March 14
DETROIT, March 14 General Motors Co is
planning to build an entry-level Chevrolet Corvette that would
cost less than $50,000 and widen the iconic sports car brand's
appeal, people familiar with the plans said.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker is looking at bringing out the less
expensive model in mid- to late- 2015, according to the people,
who asked not to be identified discussing future product
strategy.
"Clearly, there's a lot of opportunity with Corvette," one
of the people said. "It's good for General Motors to be thinking
out of the box a little bit."
In January, GM showed the 2014 Corvette Stingray, the first
new Corvette in nine years, ahead of the Detroit auto show.
Called the C7 by fans, it is the seventh generation of the
American-made sports car and will go on sale in late summer.
An entry-level Corvette would have a less powerful 5.3-liter
V8 engine, and lack a number of features found in the Stingray
such as automatic climate control, the sources said. It would be
offered only as a coupe and cost less than the current Corvette,
which starts at just over $50,000 and runs up to $112,600.
GM denied there were such plans. "We haven't even announced
pricing for the Stingray yet, so it's a little premature to talk
about what's coming next," GM spokesman Monte Doran said. "At
this moment, we don't have any plans to offer something below
where the Stingray is."
Officials with suppliers for the Corvette, who asked not to
be identified, said they had not heard of plans for a less
expensive, entry-level model. One added suppliers would need to
know at least two years ahead of time in order to ensure they
could provide the necessary parts in volume.
Even as sales have dwindled from a peak of 42,571 in 1977 to
14,132 last year, Corvette has maintained its cachet and
exclusivity as the only legitimate, U.S.-built competitor to
such exotic European sports-car brands as Ferrari and
Lamborghini. Corvette is built in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson called the new Corvette at
its January introduction a "halo car" that would draw buyers to
the Chevrolet brand, which accounted for 71 percent of the U.S.
automaker's sales last year. He said the Stingray was indicative
of the risks GM was willing to take.
Since it debuted 60 years ago as a GM Motorama concept car
show in New York, the Corvette has earned the nickname
"America's sports car" - embodying Detroit muscle and
engineering know-how. It has inspired songs and been featured in
television shows. To date, GM has built and sold more than 1.5
million of the cars.
GM has gradually expanded its Corvette offerings over the
last nine years, adding increasingly more powerful and expensive
versions, and an entry-level model would simply be the next
step. It's something company officials have considered and
dismissed before.
"It's something we discussed from time to time," said one
former GM executive, who asked not to be identified. "It would
be a 'nice to have.' There will always be more pressing uses for
capital and resources. Besides, there's Camaro. How many sports
cars does one division need?"
A lower priced offering by Corvette could expand the brand's
reach, said Jerry Burton, associate creative director at
Campbell-Ewald and the publisher of the Corvette Quarterly
factory magazine during its 20-year run that ended in 2008.
"If they're talking about doing a Corvette that has a lower
price point, that could possibly expand the market," said
Burton, who has written two books about the Corvette.
"You look at the number of people under 40 who would even
seriously consider a Corvette and it's off the radar screen.
It's just too expensive," he added. "The Corvette has become
really much more of an empty nester's car, a reward to yourself
for getting your kids through college."
GM weighed a similar approach with the fifth generation of
the Corvette in the late 1990s, but ended up abandoning plans to
use cloth seats, manual locks, and smaller tires and wheels,
Burton said.
Peter DeLorenzo, editor-in-chief of the Autoextremist.com
web site, has previously called on GM to expand the Corvette
lineup and believes the brand could succeed as its own division.
"Corvette has been an underutilized brand for a long time,"
he said. "GM has never quite understood what they had."
Cathy Gardner, an accountant in Memphis, Tennessee who owns
a jetstream blue 2010 Corvette Z06 and is a member of the local
Corvette fan club, is less than enthused by the idea.
"I don't know if an entry-level Corvette would be the way,"
she said. "That's the function that Camaro performs. I would
just really hate to dilute the reputation of the Corvette."