GM buys Cruise Automation to speed self-driving car strategy

| March 11
March 11 General Motors Co is buying
Cruise Automation, a San Francisco self-driving vehicle startup,
the latest move by the auto giant in its effort to outflank
Silicon Valley in the race to develop shareable, autonomous
vehicles.
Cruise, with 40 people, was launched in 2013 and had raised
$20 million in venture capital to date, founder Kyle Vogt told
Reuters. GM and Cruise did not disclose the value of GM's
acquisition.
"We will be committing considerable resources to recruit and
grow the capability of the team," GM President Dan Ammann told
Reuters.
GM's goal is to use Cruise's technology and its people to
accelerate plans to launch autonomous vehicles, potentially as
part of ride sharing fleets, "as soon as possible," Ammann said.
He did not offer a specific time frame.
GM's acquisition of Cruise is the latest in a rapid series
of moves by the automaker to stake a claim in the fast evolving
market for mobility services. In January, GM said it would
invest $500 million in ride-hailing company Lyft Inc and
followed that by forming a new car-sharing brand operation
called Maven. The company has also established a separate unit
for autonomous vehicle development.
GM executives have outlined plans to develop self-driving
vehicles, including autonomous electric vehicles, that could be
deployed in ride sharing operations in various markets.
Other automakers are forging into ride sharing and
autonomous driving, as are some traditional auto suppliers.
Germany's Continental AG and Delphi Automotive Plc
, among others, are prowling for technology companies to
buy, gathering in intellectual property and programming
talent.
The flurry of investments by traditional auto industry
players reflects a fear among industry executives that the
century old business of building and selling cars that people
drive themselves is at risk, even though global vehicle demand
is strong.
Artificial intelligence and sophisticated machine vision
could allow cars of the future to be largely digital, electrical
devices that individuals summon to get from one place to
another, and then used by another passenger.
Some analysts question whether traditional car makers will
survive in a shared vehicle world, or will be displaced by
rivals more adept at digital technology strategy, such as
Alphabet Inc's Google or ride-sharing services Uber
Technologies Inc.
GM is using profits from selling large sport utility
vehicles and pickup trucks to buy hedges against that risk.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)