UPDATE 2-GM buys Cruise Automation to speed self-driving car strategy

By Joseph White
March 11 General Motors Co announced
Friday it is buying Cruise Automation, a San Francisco
self-driving vehicle startup, the latest move by the auto
company as it competes with Silicon Valley to develop
self-driving cars that could be used in ride-sharing fleets.
GM and Cruise did not disclose the value of the deal.
Technology website Re/Code cited sources as saying GM paid $1
billion. A GM spokesman declined to comment on that figure.
GM intends to use Cruise's technology and people to
accelerate its effort to develop vehicles that can operate
without a human driver, potentially as part of ride-sharing
fleets "as soon as possible," GM President Dan Ammann said in an
interview.
"We will be committing considerable resources to recruit and
grow the capability of the team," Ammann said.
Cruise has been working to develop hardware and software
that could be installed in a vehicle to enable the car to pilot
itself on a highway, without the driver steering or braking.
GM initially planned an investment in the company but moved
within five weeks to buy Cruise outright, said venture partner
Nabeel Hyatt of Spark Capital, an investor in Cruise.
"They moved faster than most Silicon Valley companies would
move," he said.
Cruise, which has 40 employees, was launched in 2013 and has
raised $20 million in venture capital, founder Kyle Vogt said in
an interview.
Vogt impressed Silicon Valley venture capital fund Signia
Venture Partners by demonstrating an Audi A4 that could be
controlled by a game console, said Signia principal Sunny
Dhillon.
More recently, Cruise was working on a system that could
make a car "fully driverless," Vogt said.
A flurry of investments by traditional auto companies
reflects a fear among industry executives that the century-old
business of building and selling cars that people drive
themselves is at risk, even though global vehicle demand is
strong.
In January, GM said it would invest $500 million in
ride-hailing company Lyft Inc and followed that by forming a new
car-sharing operation called Maven. The company has also
established a separate unit for self-driving vehicle
development.
Other automakers are moving into ride sharing and
self-driving vehicles, as are some traditional auto suppliers.
Germany's Continental AG and Delphi Automotive Plc
among others are seeking technology companies to buy
for intellectual property and programming talent.
