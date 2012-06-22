UPDATE 1-GM recalls 475,418 Chevy Cruze for engine shield

June 22 General Motors Co is recalling
475,418 of its popular compact Chevrolet Cruze sedans to modify
the under-engine shield so flammable liquids are not trapped in
the engine compartment, the automaker said on Friday.
The recall covers 2011 and 2012 Cruze sedans that were built
at GM's Lordstown, Ohio plant from September 2010 through May
2012.
The recall affects 413,418 vehicles sold in the United
States, 61,299 in Canada and 701 in Israel.
Cruze models sold around the world that were made at plants
other than the Lordstown one do not have the same design and are
not believed to have the same issue, a GM spokesman said.
But about 10,000 Chevy Cruze sedans sold by GM's Australian
unit, Holden, may be affected and Holden is looking into the
issue, the GM spokesman said.
The engine shield on the models affected has the potential
to trap engine fluids and raise the risk of a fire, GM said.
GM said no crashes or injuries have been reported in
relation to the issue.
Owners will begin getting recall notices in mid-July. A fix
of the problem will take about a half hour at a Chevrolet
dealership, GM said.