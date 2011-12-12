UPDATE 2-GM suspends production at Cruze plant in Ohio

* Production at Cruze factory halted around 1 pm
* Third shift suspended; first, second shifts shortened
Dec 12 General Motors Co suspended
production on Monday afternoon at an Ohio plant that makes the
Chevrolet Cruze compact car due to a supplier issue.
Production at the Lordstown, Ohio, factory was halted
around 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). Workers on the first and second
shifts worked shortened schedules, while the third shift was
suspended, GM Lordstown spokesman Tom Mock said. Mock said
skilled trade workers at the plant are due to report to work
their regular hours.
GM spokesman Chris Lee declined to describe the nature of
the supplier issue, saying only that the No. 1 U.S. automaker
was looking to restart production as swiftly as possible.
So far this year, the Cruze is the second-best-selling
small car in the U.S. auto market and the 10th-best-selling
vehicle overall as consumers seek more fuel efficient options.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson said this month that he
hoped the Cruze, which gets up to 42 miles per gallon, would
become the top-selling car by the end of 2011.
Toyota Motor Co's Corolla has so far outsold the
Cruze by a little more than 4,000 vehicles. The Cruze has
outsold Honda Motor Co's Civic, a longtime leader in
the small car segment, and Ford Motor Co's Focus.