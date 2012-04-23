版本:
2012年 4月 23日

GM CEO says to add 600 China dealers in 2012

BEIJING, April 23 GM CEO Dan Akerson said on Monday that the company would expand its dealership network in China this year by about 600.

"We will expand our dealer network to 3,500 stores from the 2,900 that we ended up with in 2011," he told reporters.

