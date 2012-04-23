UPDATE 1-GM CEO says to add 600 China dealers in 2012

BEIJING, April 23 GM CEO Dan Akerson said on Monday that the company would expand its dealership network in China this year by about 600.

"We will expand our dealer network to 3,500 stores from the 2,900 that we ended up with in 2011," he told reporters.

Akerson also said he hoped the company would be able to provide more details in the next couple of months about plans to turn around its Opel business in Europe.

"We're in dialogue with all the constituencies and it's multinational and we hope within the next couple months we'll be able to speak more, specifically the details of a plan going forward," he said, referring to its European unit.