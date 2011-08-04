GM profit nearly doubles on stronger global sales

BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
* EPS of $1.54 vs Street view $1.20
* Revenue $39.4 bln vs Street view $36.74 bln
* U.S. automaker posts profit in US, Asia, Europe
DETROIT, Aug 4 General Motors Co's (GM.N) quarterly profit nearly doubled, beating expectations, as the top U.S. automaker took a larger share of sales in its home market and made gains in Europe and Asia.
Net income in the second quarter rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.54 per share, compared with $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, in the year earlier period.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.20 per share on average.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $39.4 billion, above the $36.74 billion analysts had expected during a quarter where U.S. auto sales hit a soft patch.
The results represent the second full quarter since GM's initial public stock offering last November and a restructuring intended to keep the largest U.S. automaker profitable throughout the industry's punishing boom-and-bust cycles.
GM emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 after a $52 billion taxpayer-funded bailout orchestrated by the Obama administration. The U.S. Treasury still owns 32 percent of GM's common shares. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Kevin Krolicki in Detroit; Editing by Derek Caney)
