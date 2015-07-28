GM, China's SAIC will develop small vehicles for emerging markets

| DETROIT, July 28
on Tuesday it will invest $5 billion over the next several years
to develop with its Chinese partner a new family of Chevrolet
vehicles aimed at fast-growing emerging markets, in the process
offering investors a fresh rationale for rejecting a merger with
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.
For the first time, GM will develop the foundation of a new,
global family of vehicles in collaboration with Shanghai
Automotive Industry Corp, the state-owned Chinese automaker that
is GM's primary partner in China, the world's largest car
market.
GM and SAIC will engineer Chevrolet compact cars and sport
utility vehicles that will go on sale starting in 2019 in growth
markets outside the United States and Europe, including India,
China, Brazil and Mexico. The $5 billion will cover GM's share
of engineering vehicles and retooling factories, GM said.
"We are taking significant advantage of the global scale we
do have," GM President Dan Ammann said in a briefing on Monday
ahead of a planned trip to Brazil. GM is expected to outline
this week investments in Brazil and India related to the
project.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra earlier this year rebuffed a
proposal from Sergio Marchionne, FCA's CEO, to consider
combining the two companies to generate better economies of
scale by jointly developing vehicles.
The large-scale, small-vehicle project with SAIC is the
clearest example yet of Barra's strategy of focusing GM instead
on "merging with itself" by consolidating fragmented vehicle and
engine programs within its sprawling global operations.
GM's current stable of compact models, such as the Chevrolet
Aveo or Onix, ride on mechanical foundations developed
separately by the automaker's Korean or European operations. The
new generation of such vehicles will use common components and
sell at a rate of about 2 million vehicles a year. "That's a
pretty significant consolidation," Ammann said. GM currently
manages a total of 26 different vehicle architectures. By 2025,
GM wants just four.
GM's new emerging-market vehicles will compete with low-cost
models offered by the Renault-Nissan Alliance
, Volkswagen AG and others. GM's strategy is
"not about a low-end vehicle," Ammann said. Instead, GM plans to
equip new Chevrolets with features such as data connectivity,
and engineer them to comply with emissions controls and safety
technology requirements that are moving toward the same
standards as markets mature, Ammann said.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)