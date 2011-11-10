GM's restructuring pledge raises alarm in Europe

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 10 General Motors
looks set for another bruising collision with the German
government and labour unions after the U.S. automaker raised the
prospect of further job cuts and plant closures at its ailing
Opel subsidiary.
GM's Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said on Wednesday no
options were being ruled out in restructuring its European
operations, catching Opel's combative labour leader Klaus Franz
by surprise.
The biggest drag on GM's third-quarter results came from
Europe, where the automaker posted a $300 million loss.
The Detroit-based group now expects a full-year loss in
Europe, where a crippling sovereign debt crisis has sparked
recession fears and hit demand for cars.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson, who voted against keeping
Opel in the GM stable at a board meeting in 2009, described
Europe as a "morass."
"There is a danger that the losses will only get bigger,"
said Juergen Pieper, an auto analyst from Metzler Bank who
believes the carmaker with the lightning bolt logo will be
loss-making next year and in 2013. "The question mark over
Opel's future remains."
GM infuriated German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
over two years ago when it abruptly reversed course and decided
to hang on to Opel. Berlin had spent painstaking months cobbling
together a deal to sell the group to Canada's Magna
International and preserve jobs, only to see that fall
through.
The bad blood has lingered, fuelled as recently as June when
German media reported that GM had changed its mind again and
might sell Opel after all.
Franz, the German union boss, said he was "astonished" by
the new threat of plant closures. He rejected them outright,
saying GM's current labour deal barred closures and factory job
cuts through 2014.
Akerson, the former head of buyouts at private equity firm
The Carlyle Group, is impatient and wants rapid
capacity adjustments, but German politicians and union leaders
work on a system of consensus-based decision-making that will
make speedy cuts next to impossible.
The German system entails long-term job guarantees in
exchange for union cooperation. The aim of the approach is to
smooth out the bumps from short-term economic swings, but it
also makes it more difficult to implement quick fix solutions in
an industry sensitive to the cyclical economic shifts.
CUT-THROAT COMPETITION
In a statement sent out on Thursday on behalf of Opel's
entire works council, Franz insisted that restructuring of Opel
had run its course.
"According to statements and observations made by Opel Chief
Executive Karl Friedrich Stracke, the restructuring of Opel in
Europe has been successfully concluded. The contracts with a
duration until at least end of 2014 rule out plant closures and
job cuts. These contracts were approved by GM's board of
directors and are legally binding."
Opel, headquartered in the German town of Ruesselsheim, has
cut 8000 jobs since since the beginning of 2010, but analysts
doubt whether this will suffice.
Opel remains a high-cost player in a segment dogged by
cut-throat competition from countries like Korea and is heavily
exposed to Western Europe, a market vulnerable to a severe
economic downturn as the euro zone crisis intensifies.
"Opel has shown that they are not yet on the right path.
There will be a problem as long as the industry doesn't adjust
capacity," said Reto Hess, who coordinates analysis of the
global car industry at Credit Suisse Private Banking in Zurich.
"Europe is not really a growth market, partly because of the
long-term demographics, and in the short-term the macroeconomic
situation is not looking so good."
Late last month, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen,
beset by gloom in European showrooms, warned its core car making
business would barely make money this year and announced 6,000
job losses to cut costs.
Demand for cars has slipped this year and is likely to fall
further. Europe's ACEA car industry association said total new
car registrations dipped 0.8 percent in Europe in the first nine
months of the year.
DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet said he expects demand for
cars to fall by up to 5 percent in Western Europe in 2012.
"A big question is how markets will react to austerity
measures," Punzet said, referring to intensified budget cutting
programmes being implemented in Italy, France, Spain, Greece and
Ireland.
Merkel, who faces a tough re-election fight in 2013, has
been in constant crisis-fighting mode since Europe's debt woes
first erupted two years ago and will be loath to engage in
another effort to save jobs at Opel with the entire currency
bloc's future at stake.
With all of Europe's energy and resources focused on bailing
out its weakest member states, there could be precious little
left for Opel this time around.
