Opel labour urges management to return to talks

FRANKFURT, March 23 The labour leaders of Opel,
the loss-making European unit of General Motors, urged
management to return to the negotiating table immediately to
hold constructive talks amid plans by Opel managers to close
plants.
The GM unit currently has excess annual capacity equivalent
to some 500,000 vehicles, or about two plants.
But instead of eliminating the fixed costs - as management
is currently considering - labour wants group vehicles imported
to Europe to be built here instead. This would save the company
the expense of heavy severance packages.
The Opel-Vauxhall labour leaders said on Friday they "demand
that management clearly reject the public speculation (over
plant closures) and agrees to hold immediate constructive
internal talks in order to prevent further damage to
Opel/Vauxhall."