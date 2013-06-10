GM to swap U.S. manufacturing chief to new job amid truck launch

* Tremblay to become head of global business services on
July 1
* Switch comes at critical time for GM
* Heavy lifting on rollout of redesigned big pickups likely
done -analyst
DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co said
on Monday it is switching its head of North American
manufacturing to a new position now that the U.S. automaker has
begun building new versions of its highly profitable full-size
pickup trucks.
Diana Tremblay, 53, will assume the newly created role of
global business services vice president and report directly to
Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann. The switch is effective July
1.
Tremblay's switch to the new job comes at a critical time
for GM, which has started selling the new 2014 Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, vehicles that Citigroup Global
Markets has estimated could generate an additional $1 billion in
operating earnings in 2013 and 2014.
The manufacturing rollout will continue through this year
and into next as GM introduces different models of the big
trucks and companion full-size SUVs.
Edward Jones analyst Christian Mayes said the heavy lifting
on the truck rollout likely has already been completed and top
executives such as North American head Mark Reuss are still
around to make sure the launch runs smoothly.
"The team that (Tremblay) is leaving is very robust and they
will put a strong leader in behind her to make sure that we meet
the quality objectives and launch all those vehicles as well as
we possibly can," GM spokeswoman Katie McBride said.
Tremblay's skill set in manufacturing, where she has pushed
the company to streamline and improve the process of building
cars and trucks, translates well to the new job, McBride said.
The focus in global business services will be on simplifying
back-office processes and systems to improve speed, cut costs
and free employees to focus on more meaningful work.
Tremblay's new team will be comprised of employees from
finance, human resources, facilities, real estate and
purchasing. It will include thousands of employees and is
expected to reduce associated costs by at least 30 percent over
the next four years.
McBride said a replacement for Tremblay will be named soon.
Tremblay in July 2012 had her focus in manufacturing
switched from global to North America, recognizing the
importance of a preponderance of new-vehicle launches in the
region, including the new trucks, GM said at the time. Her
36-year career at the company also included leading the team
that negotiated the 2007 labor deal with the United Auto Workers
union.