Aug 22 General Motors Co said it opened a fourth IT center in the United States in Phoenix, Arizona as it aims to improve performance and cut operational costs.

The automaker said it expects to hire 1,000 employees at the center over the next five years. It already has about 500 employees at the site.

GM's three other IT centers are in Warren, Michigan, in Austin, Texas and in Roswell, Georgia.