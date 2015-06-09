GM CEO Barra says Fiat Chrysler chief sent email on possible merger

June 9 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne sent an email proposing a potential merger, and that proposal was "vetted" by GM's board.

Barra, responding to a question, said GM is focused on its own business plan and that decision is supported by the board. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)