公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二

GM CEO Barra says Fiat Chrysler chief sent email on possible merger

June 9 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne sent an email proposing a potential merger, and that proposal was "vetted" by GM's board.

Barra, responding to a question, said GM is focused on its own business plan and that decision is supported by the board. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

