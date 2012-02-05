GM, Ford feud over Super Bowl ad

| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Feb 5 A simmering feud between
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co heated up on
Sunday as Ford objected to GM's Super Bowl advertisement for its
Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
The ad, which will run on NBC's television broadcast of the
Super Bowl on Sunday, depicts an apocalyptic scene in which
Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks and their owners escape death
and make it to a pre-arranged meeting point.
But, one of their friends, identified as "Dave," who drives
a Ford, doesn't make it to the meeting site, in the video that
plays off the idea that the ancient Mayans predicted the world
would end in 2012.
A letter from Ford attorney Lynne M. Matuszak says that
according to insurance industry data it is Ford, and not GM,
that makes the safer pickup truck and she called on GM not to
use the ad. GM has refused to pull the spot.
GM has had the advertisement on its website for a few days,
and a posting on YouTube by Sunday afternoon had been viewed 1.6
million times. GM stands by the ad and its claims.
"Ford insists that Chevrolet refrain from running the
commercial during (Sunday's) Super Bowl; refrain from any future
use of the commercial; and permanently remove the commercial
from its website, its YouTube and Facebook pages and any other
Internet sites," Matuszak wrote.
Jim Farley, Ford's global sales and marketing chief, told
reporters on sidelines of the National Automobile Dealers
Association convention in Las Vegas on Sunday that despite the
GM claim that pickup truck registrations over the past 30 years
support the ad's claim, Ford will fight the commercial.
"We've been the leader in the truck market and the
best-selling vehicle for 35 years. So from an advertising
standpoint, we will absolutely defend our leadership in the
market. Any claims related to that," said Farley.
"The letter was really intended to challenge the assertion
towards that kind of claim," said Farley.
The skirmish is the latest in a series of jabs Ford and GM
have lobbed at each other in the past year.
Last summer, in the run-up to a book on Ford by Bill Vlasic
of the New York Times, Farley was quoted as saying he hates GM
and what it stands for.
"I'm going to beat Chevrolet on the head with a bat. And I'm
going to enjoy it," Farley is quoted as saying.
Last Friday in Las Vegas, at a J.D. Power auto industry
event, Alan Batey, head of Chevrolet sales for GM, responded to
Farley's jab.
"It's interesting because Farley uses the analogy of using a
baseball bat," said Batey who has lived in Britain and
Australia. "Well, where I come from, you use cricket bats and
they are like three times bigger. So, I actually favor my
chances on that one."