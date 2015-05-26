GM to spend $1.2 bln to upgrade Fort Wayne truck plant

May 26 General Motors Co said it will
spend $1.2 billion to expand and upgrade the paint shop, body
shop and general assembly area at its full-size truck plant in
Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The investment is part of the company's previously announced
plan to invest $5.4 billion over three years in U.S. plants to
boost production and improve vehicle quality.
The construction work to improve plant efficiency and
technology are expected to begin in June and take several years
to complete, GM said.
The company also said full-size production schedules will be
unaffected by the construction.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)