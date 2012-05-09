GM unveils sale plan for French gearbox plant

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 9 General Motors said it plans to sell its gearbox plant in Strasbourg, eastern France and will invite bids from potential investors.
"The company intends to pursue potential buyers that will continue operations with the existing workforce, supply base and customers," Detroit-based GM said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Strasbourg plant employs about 1,000 workers and last year produced 280,000 six-speed transmissions, mainly for customers outside Europe, the company said.
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance