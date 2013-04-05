GM and Opel CEOs to meet German leader Merkel on Thursday

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BERLIN, April 5 General Motors CEO Dan Akerson and the new head of GM's Opel unit will visit Chancellor Angela Merkel next Thursday, along with members of the GM board, a German government spokesman said on Friday.
Akerson and Opel's chief executive Karl-Thomas Neumann will visit Merkel in Berlin on Thursday at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) for an hour, said government spokesman Georg Streiter, adding that the meeting coincided with a meeting of the GM board in Germany.
Last month employees at Opel's Bochum plant in western Germany rejected a restructuring deal agreed by union leaders and management, which would have kept the plant open through the end of 2016 on significantly reduced staff numbers.
This could lead to the plant's closing at the end of next year.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.