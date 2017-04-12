Greenlight's Einhorn: GM share plan would preserve automaker's cash

| DETROIT, April 12,
DETROIT, April 12, Hedge fund manager David
Einhorn told Reuters that a key issue in his proxy fight with
General Motors Co is the automaker's refusal to allow
credit rating agencies to formally rate his plan to restructure
GM shares.
Einhorn said in an interview that GM has refused to allow
Greenlight to present to credit rating agencies its proposal to
split GM stock into two classes: one that pays a dividend and
one tied to GM's potential growth.
GM has said the plan would put the company's investment
grade credit ratings at risk. Einhorn countered that his plan
would give GM more flexibility to retain cash at a time when
"We think the credit rating process has been unfairly
manipulated," Einhorn said. "We call on GM to allow us to work
directly with the credit rating agencies."
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Matthew Lewis)