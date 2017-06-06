UPDATE 3-GM investors reject Greenlight share plan, board slate

(Adds Greenlight response, quote, background)
By Nick Carey and Michael Flaherty
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co
shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals
by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's
stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary
Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.
Fending off the challenge from Greenlight founder David
Einhorn does not mean the end of Barra's battles. GM shares
traded on Tuesday at $34.25, about 16 percent lower than when
Barra became CEO, despite robust profits and a series of moves
to sell or shut down money losing operations.
The win also does not mean pressure will let up from
Greenlight, which is the fifth largest shareholder, and while
gracious in defeat, continued to make the case for fresh faces
on the board.
"We are disappointed that shareholders have elected to
maintain the status quo," Einhorn said in a statement on
Tuesday. "We congratulate GM’s management on their win today."
Greenlight's campaign came as U.S. auto industry sales of
new vehicles have begun to wane after a boom cycle that has
lasted since 2010.
Silicon Valley electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc
this year surpassed GM's market value, reflecting investor
confidence that, despite heavy losses, Tesla has a better
strategy as the auto industry shifts to ride services and
electric, autonomous vehicles.
In comments before Tuesday's shareholder meeting, Barra
acknowledged Greenlight's position on its stock price, saying
"we do believe GM stock is undervalued," and said the company
"is continually looking at ideas" to increase investor interest.
Preliminary results showed more than 91 percent of
shareholders voted against Greenlight's proposal to have GM
offer dividend and capital appreciation shares, according to GM
officials at the meeting.
GM's board nominees were elected with between 84 percent and
99 percent of the vote, the company said. The board will remain
the same at 11 members, with Barra as chairman.
Einhorn floated the dual-class proposal in March, saying it
could boost the automaker's $52-billion market capitalization by
as much as $38 billion.
Greenlight, which owns a 3.6 percent stake in GM, later
nominated three directors for the company's board: Leo Hindery,
who served as CEO for five telecommunications and media
companies, including AT&T Broadband and Liberty Media; Vinit
Sethi, Greenlight's director of research and William Thorndike,
founder Housatonic Partners and the chairman of Consol Energy.
Greenlight hoped to replace three incumbent directors: Jane
Mendillo, Michael Mullen and Carol Stephenson.
But Einhorn's pitch flopped with debt rating agencies and
proxy advisers and he failed to rally other shareholders to his
cause. Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, which holds a 3.3 percent stake in GM,
remained silent on the proposal.
Einhorn added in Tuesday's statement that GM should still
consider Hindery and Thorndike for the board.
Greenlight is a multi-strategy hedge fund that has taken on
other corporate giants such as Apple Inc, but whose
last activist proxy contest was more than 10 years ago.
Jason Schloetzer, professor at Georgetown’s McDonough School
of Business, said Greenlight's loss is not a major blow to the
roughly $10 billion hedge fund and time will tell if its stake
earns the kind of returns Einhorn hopes to reap.
"While Greenlight would have liked to have increased their
influence over GM’s financial management, it's unfair to
conclude from today's vote that the fund will not be successful
in its investment over the medium term," Schloetzer said.
