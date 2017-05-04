Greenlight urges GM shareholders to vote for its director nominees

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.
The plan to split GM's stock could unlock $14 billion-$40 billion in shareholder value, Greenlight manager David Einhorn said on Thursday.
Greenlight Capital, which owns a 3.6 percent stake in GM, nominated three directors to the company's board last month. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.