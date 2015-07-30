UPDATE 1-Researcher says can hack GM's OnStar app, open vehicle, start engine

(Adds that GM plans to release an update for the app)
By Jim Finkle and Bernie Woodall
BOSTON/DETROIT, July 30 A researcher is advising
drivers not to use a mobile app for General Motors Co's
OnStar vehicle communications system, saying hackers can exploit
a security flaw in the product to unlock cars and start engines
remotely.
"White-hat" hacker Samy Kamkar posted a video on Thursday
saying he had figured out a way to "locate, unlock and
remote-start" vehicles by intercepting communications between
the OnStar RemoteLink mobile app and the OnStar service.
Kamkar said he plans to provide technical details on the
hack next week in Las Vegas at the Def Con conference, where
tens of thousands of hacking aficionados will gather to learn
about new cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
Kamkar released the video a week after Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles recalled some 1.4 million vehicles
after hacking experts demonstrated a more serious vulnerability
in the Jeep Cherokee. That bug allowed them to gain remote
control of a Jeep traveling at 70 miles per hour on a public
highway.
GM spokesman Terrence Rhadigan told Reuters via email that
the company was preparing an update to the RemoteLink app that
would address the vulnerability. "It's days away," Rhadigan
said.
When asked via email if it was safe to use the app before an
update is released, Rhadigan said: "We believe the chances of
replicating this demonstration in the real world are unlikely.
In addition, the action involves one user at a time, and would
impact only that specific user's account."
The issue drew the attention of U.S. safety regulators from
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Agency representatives discussed the issue with GM
officials, who said the flaw could involve doors and engine
start-stop but does not involve other critical safety systems,
according to a person familiar with those discussions.
The agency responded by making some suggestions, including
disabling the app's function until customers perform the update,
according to the person.
More than 3 million people have downloaded the OnStar
RemoteLink mobile app for Apple iOS and Google Inc
devices, according to OnStar's website.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Jim Finkle in
Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan
Grebler)