GM, Honda to announce fuel cell technology advance -sources

DETROIT Jan 27 General Motors Co and
Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an
expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology
development, people familiar with the plans said following a
notice of a press conference.
GM and Honda on Friday said two senior executives would hold
a news conference in Detroit with Michigan's Lieutenant
Governor, Brian Calley.
Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president for global product
development and Toshiaki Mikoshiba, chief operating officer for
Honda's North American region, are scheduled to make "an
important advanced technology announcement," the companies said.
The statement did not elaborate.
Honda and GM formed an alliance in 2013 to develop
next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage
technologies, aiming for the 2020 time frame.
Vehicles powered by fuel cells earn credits for automakers
under federal and state rules aimed at reducing emissions of
greenhouse gases that allow them to sell larger,
petroleum-fueled vehicles that typically earn higher profits.
GM has been working on hydrogen as a fuel for cars for more
than half a century. It created a test car using hydrogen in a
modified Chevrolet Corvair in the mid-1960s.
Honda in December began leasing its hydrogen fuel cell
Clarity Fuel Cell in Southern California.
Fuel cell vehicles combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce
electricity, which runs a motor. Unlike lithium-ion battery
electric vehicles, a fuel cell vehicle already has a driving
range nearing that of conventional gasoline-powered cars and
trucks, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The lack of hydrogen fueling stations and the high cost of
development are among the obstacles to high volume sales of such
vehicles.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sandra Maler)