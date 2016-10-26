UPDATE 1-GM's OnStar, IBM's Watson combine to market brands to drivers

(Adds background on Watson)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 General Motors Co
and International Business Machines Corp on Tuesday said
they would combine IBM's artificial intelligence software Watson
with the carmaker's OnStar system in order to market services to
drivers in their vehicles.
The feature, called OnStar Go, is set to debut early next
year in more than two million GM vehicles with 4G service, IBM
and GM said in a joint statement.
IBM's Watson, which beat two previous winners of the quiz
show "Jeopardy!" in 2011, will sift through data in order to
recognize a driver's habits, allowing third-party marketers to
deliver targeted offers, whether nearby coffee shops, reminders
about shopping-list items, or paying for fuel from their
dashboards.
Carmakers have been adding connected services into their
vehicles to duplicate the convenience of smartphones, which can
suggest nearby restaurant offers, or point the way to a gas
station.
Data generated from connected vehicles is valuable to
automakers, although some consumers have been wary of privacy
and data security issues. Drivers will have to opt in to the
service, the companies said.
Automakers are trying to fend off in-vehicle competition
from Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc,
whose Android Auto and CarPlay services connect entertainment
and navigation on the driver's smartphone to the vehicle's
dashboard.
ExxonMobil, MasterCard and parking spot finder Parkopedia
are among the first brands to join the platform, IBM and GM
said.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by G Crosse and Bill
Rigby)