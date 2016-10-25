GM, IBM combine OnStar with Watson AI system to connect brands with driver

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 General Motors and IBM on Tuesday said a jointly created platform would combine the artificial intelligence system Watson with the carmaker's OnStar connectivity service in an effort to market new services to drivers.
"OnStar Go," which will debut early next year in more than two million GM vehicles with 4G, is billed as a way to optimize time spent in the car by enhancing in-vehicle experiences, the companies said. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage, editing by G Crosse)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.