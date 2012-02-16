GM reports weaker-than-expected profit

DETROIT Feb 16 General Motors Co
posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as
disappointing performance overseas offset strong results in
North America, sending its shares down 3.1 percent in premarket
trading.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $500
million, or 28 cents a share, compared with $500 million, or 31
cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Excluding one-time items, GM earned 39 cents a share, two
cents below analysts' average forecast in a poll by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of GM fell to $24.15 in premarket trading from
Wednesday's closing price of $24.93 on the New York Stock
Exchange.