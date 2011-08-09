Low-cost countries will add to GM's production

* GM's U.S. labor costs cut by $11 billion since 2005
* Sees yr-end North American production capacity at 98 pct
DETROIT Aug 9 General Motors Co (GM.N) plans
to get 80 percent of its additional production through 2015
from low-cost, developing countries such as China, India and
Russia.
It makes sense for "incremental future vehicle production"
to come low-cost countries with the most growth, said Diana
Tremblay, GM's global manufacturing chief, on Tuesday.
Tremblay made her comments as part of a "GM Global Business
Conference" mainly for financial analysts held in Detroit that
was webcast.
She said GM "is not ignoring" developed, higher-cost
countries such as the United States, Western Europe and
Australia for production.
For instance, Tremblay said, GM earlier this year announced
that it would spend $5.5 billion over two years to upgrade
production plants in North America.
She said GM has, without adding another plant, the ability
to meet a U.S. auto market of 16 million in annual sales, a
level not seen since 2007.
"We sized ourselves in order to meet demand if the market
goes back, when the market goes back, to 16 million" in annual
U.S. auto sales, Tremblay said.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson on Tuesday reiterated the
company's expectation that U.S. auto sales will finish 2011
with nearly 13 million vehicles.
Last year, GM's capacity utilization of its U.S. plants was
90 percent, she said, and is expected to reach 98 to 99 percent
by the end of this year.
Tremblay said it can run at 133 percent of production
capacity in North America if a third shift were added to each
of its plants. Doing so would allow GM to meet market demand
for 16 million in annual U.S. auto sales, she added.
Using overtime for factory workers can bring GM's capacity
utilization to 150 percent, she said.
An analyst asked Tremblay if running all of GM's plants in
North America around the clock with three shifts would crunch
profit margins due to higher maintenance costs.
Tremblay said many GM plants around the world have run on
three shifts and there is no reason such plant schedules would
not work in North America.
"In many operations, running them continuously helps in
terms of operational efficiency," said Tremblay.
"Just the fact that you keep cycling the equipment is
sometimes very helpful for maintenance," said Tremblay.
Since 2005, GM has taken out 1.5 million in annual
production capacity in North America, largely by closing
plants, and reduced U.S. labor costs by $11 billion since 2005,
she said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang)