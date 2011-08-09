UPDATE 1-GM to cut number of vehicle platforms

* GM to cut vehicle platforms to 14 from 30 by 2018

* Sees yr-end North American production capacity at 98 pct

* GM's U.S. labor costs cut by $11 billion since 2005 (Rewrites first three paragraphs to include plan to cut vehicle platforms)

DETROIT, Aug 9 General Motors Co (GM.N) plans to cut the number of vehicle platforms on which it makes cars and trucks by more than half by 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

GM's global production chief Mary Barra told analysts at the GM Global Business Conference in Detroit that cutting the number of platforms will trim costs and increase the quality of the company's vehicles.

In 2010, GM built on 30 platforms, or architectures--the underpinnings of each vehicle that often remain the same through several model lines. And 31 percent of GM's vehicles in 2010 were built on "core" platforms, Barra said.

By 2018, the number of platforms will be cut to 14, and 90 percent of GM vehicles will be built on "core" platforms, said Barra.

Having 90 percent of GM vehicles built on "core" platforms, "Allows us to have a much more efficient investment in each of these vehicles, and it also delivers higher quality, faster-to-market" cars and trucks, said Barra.

Building on global platforms in order to cut costs and share common parts is a strategy used in greater frequency by all automakers. GM's cross-town rival Ford Motor Co (F.N) has been successful using this strategy on launches of compact and subcompact cars in the past year.

Diana Tremblay, GM's global manufacturing chief, said that the company will get 80 percent of its additional production (production above current levels) through 2015 from low-cost, developing countries such as China, India and Russia.

Tremblay said GM "is not ignoring" developed, higher-cost countries such as the United States, Western Europe and Australia for production.

For instance, Tremblay said, GM earlier this year announced that it would spend $5.5 billion over two years to upgrade production plants in North America.

She said GM has, without adding another plant, the ability to meet a U.S. auto market of 16 million in annual sales, a level not seen since 2007.

"We sized ourselves in order to meet demand if the market goes back, when the market goes back, to 16 million" in annual U.S. auto sales, Tremblay said.

GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson on Tuesday reiterated the company's expectation that U.S. auto sales will finish 2011 near 13 million vehicles.

Last year, GM's capacity utilization at its U.S. plants was 90 percent, she said, and is expected to reach 98 to 99 percent by the end of this year.

Tremblay said it can run at 133 percent of production capacity in North America if a third shift were added to each of its plants. Doing so would allow GM to meet market demand for 16 million in annual U.S. auto sales, she added.

Using overtime for factory workers can bring GM's capacity utilization to 150 percent, she said.

An analyst asked Tremblay if running all of GM's plants in North America around the clock with three shifts would crunch profit margins due to higher maintenance costs.

Tremblay said many GM plants around the world have run on three shifts and there is no reason such plant schedules would not work in North America.

"In many operations, running them continuously helps in terms of operational efficiency," said Tremblay.

"Just the fact that you keep cycling the equipment is sometimes very helpful for maintenance," said Tremblay.

Rather than build a new plant, GM is likely to reopen its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee if U.S. demand increased beyond the company's ability to use three shifts at its plants, Tremblay said.

But she also said that there is not enough demand now to reopen the Spring Hill plant.

Since 2005, GM has taken out 1.5 million in annual production capacity in North America, largely by closing plants, and has reduced U.S. labor costs by $11 billion since 2005, she said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang and Carol Bishopric)