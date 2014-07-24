BRIEF-GM Q2 earnings per share $0.58 excluding one-time items

July 24 (Reuters) -
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 excluding one-time items
* Q2 net income $190 million, or 11 cents a share versus.
$1.2 billion, or 75 cents a share year-ago
* Says one-time items total 47 cents a share in Q2
* Says special items include charge of $400 million for
victims compensation fund linked to defective ignition switch
* Says cost of victims compensation fund uncertain and could
rise by about $200 million
* Special items in quarter also include charge of $874
million to account for co's change in how it accounts for recall
costs going forward
* Q2 revenue $39.65 billion versus $39.08 billion year-ago
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $40.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says $1.2 billion in recall costs and $200 million in
restructuring costs included as part of business, not one-time
items
* Says Q2 profit excluding special items and the $1.2
billion in recall costs would have been $1.7 billion, or $1.02 a
share
* Says Q2 N. American operating earnings fell to $1.385
billion from $1.976 billion last year
* Says N. American earnings include the impact of $1 billion
in recall related costs
* Says Q2 operating loss in Europe widened to $305 million
from a loss of $114 million year-ago
* Q2 international operations operating earnings rose to
$315 million from $232 million year-ago
* Says Q2 operating loss in S. America was $81 million
versus profit of $54 million year-ago
* GM CFO declined to say what went into determining the
victims compensation fund total other than it was based on
actuarial data
* GM CFO says company expects business in south america to
improve slightly in the second half of the year
* GM says ended quarter with total automotive liquidity of
$38.8 billion
* GM CFO says company remains on track to be profitable in
Europe by mid decade
* Reaffirms company on or ahead of plan to deliver results
promised earlier this year for modestly better adjusted earnings
excluding effects of recall
