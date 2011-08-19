GM says bankruptcy excuses it from Impala repairs

* New GM said not responsible to fix Impala made by old GM
* Suspension problem said to cause excessive tire wear
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 19 General Motors Co (GM.N) is
seeking to dismiss a lawsuit over a suspension problem on more
than 400,000 Chevrolet Impalas from the 2007 and 2008 model
years, saying it should not be responsible for repairs because
the flaw predated its bankruptcy.
The lawsuit, filed on June 29 by Donna Trusky of Blakely,
Pennsylvania, contended that her Impala suffered from faulty
rear spindle rods, causing her rear tires to wear out after
just 6,000 miles. [ID:nN1E7650CT]
Seeking class-action status and alleging breach of
warranty, the lawsuit demands that GM fix the rods, saying that
it had done so on Impala police vehicles.
But in a recent filing with the U.S. District Court in
Detroit, GM noted that the cars were made by its predecessor
General Motors Corp, now called Motors Liquidation Co or "Old
GM," before its 2009 bankruptcy and federal bailout.
The current company, called "New GM," said it did not
assume responsibility under the reorganization to fix the
Impala problem, but only to make repairs "subject to conditions
and limitations" in express written warranties. In essence, the
automaker said, Trusky sued the wrong entity.
"New GM's warranty obligations for vehicles sold by Old GM
are limited to the express terms and conditions in the Old GM
written warranties on a going-forward basis," wrote Benjamin
Jeffers, a lawyer for GM. "New GM did not assume responsibility
for Old GM's design choices, conduct, or alleged breaches of
liability under the warranty."
David Fink, Trusky's lawyer, declined to comment.
John Penn, a former president of the American Bankruptcy
Institute who is not involved in the case, said the question of
"successor liability" is common for manufacturing companies
that go through bankruptcy.
"The fact it comes up now is not a surprise, as this type
of issue was widely discussed during GM's bankruptcy," said
Penn, now a partner at Haynes and Boone in Fort Worth, Texas.
"The court will need to evaluate the claims to see if they fit
within any cubbyhole of liability that New GM assumed."
GM said an argument similar to Trusky's failed this year in
a case involving its OnStar security and navigation product.
"There are no specific factual allegations that New GM --
as opposed to Old GM -- did anything at all in relation to her
vehicle," Jeffers wrote. "Plaintiff here is trying to saddle
new GM with the alleged liability and conduct of old GM."
In late afternoon trading, GM shares were down $1.62 at
$21.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is Trusky v. General Motors Co, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Michigan, No. 11-12815.
(Editing by Robert MacMillan)