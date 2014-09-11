版本:
GM to launch 40 new cars in India, other international markets

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 General Motors Co plans to launch 40 new cars in India and in other international markets excluding China, north America and Europe, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday.

The U.S. carmaker "sees a lot of opportunities in India from a market perspective," Barra told reporters in the Indian capital. The company has started exporting cars from India to Chile, she added. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Aman Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
