GM confident of India dealer settlement though half object to terms -sources

NEW DELHI, June 9 General Motors Co is
confident of reaching a settlement with dealers in India before
halting sales in the country even though half say the
compensation on offer is too low, people familiar with the
matter said after the first round of talks.
The U.S. automaker last month said it would stop selling
passenger cars by the end of the year after two decades in a
market where it commands less than one percent.
It is now tasked with minimising fallout as it restructures
its money-losing India operations, which will continue making
cars for export. At the same time, the firm has had to fend off
an attack from a hedge fund demanding change at the top after a
16 percent stock price fall during the current CEO's tenure.
GM concluded a first round of talks on Wednesday with its 96
India dealers, who operate 120 dealerships, and the company is
confident its settlement terms will be accepted by a large
majority, a person at GM India said on condition of anonymity.
GM told Reuters discussions with dealers were confidential.
"We are meeting with dealers individually and working
through a plan that addresses their concerns," a spokesperson
said. "GM India is working directly with our dealers to
transition to authorized service outlets and to recognise some
of the investments made in dealerships."
But GM's Dealers Association Board (DAB) comprising 15
high-sales dealers said the compensation on offer was
"negligible and not sufficient", in a June 6 email to Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra, shown to Reuters by one DAB
member.
Two other DAB members told Reuters that about 50 dealers
were dissatisfied with the terms and have contributed to a fund
created by DAB for use in the event of any legal action.
The president of India's Federation of Automobile Dealers
Associations, John K. Paul, said "several" dealers were planning
legal action in India and exploring the possibility of a class
action suit in the United States. He said they aimed to finalise
plans this month ahead of a second round of talks.
One of the three DAB members said GM offered compensation
based on dealers' average monthly sales over the past two years,
showroom size and expenses for sundry items such as signage. The
member favoured compensation based on a dealer's two best years
as the past two years suffered from a scarcity of new models.
The three DAB members plus three more dealers told Reuters
the offer was too low. One of the DAB members said compensation
amounted to about 10 to 12 percent of their original investment,
and that it should be "higher by a few multiples".
All six dealers declined to be identified as the matter was
confidential.
Two of the DAB members said they were surprised when GM
announced the end of sales on May 18. One showed Reuters a GM
email dated April 28 announcing a new hatchback for July.
"The excitement is about to roll, and you will see
action-packed days ahead," GM said in the email.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and
Christopher Cushing)