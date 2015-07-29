GM to invest $1 bln in India, double market share by 2020

NEW DELHI, July 29 General Motors Co will
invest $1 billion in the next few years to turn operations in
India into a new global auto manufacturing and export hub aimed
at boosting sales in fast-growing emerging markets, top
executives said on Wednesday.
The investment is part of GM's plan to invest $5 billion
over several years to develop a global family of Chevrolet
vehicles with Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp (SAIC), the
state-owned Chinese automaker that is GM's primary partner in
China.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said at a briefing in
New Delhi that the investment in India was expected to create
12,000 jobs at the company and its suppliers in Asia's
third-largest economy.
GM will also launch 10 new domestically manufactured
vehicles in India over the next five years in a push to double
its market share in the country by 2020, Stefan Jacoby, GM's
chief of international operations, told a news conference.
GM sold 56,700 vehicles in India in 2014 and had a market
share of 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)