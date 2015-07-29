BRIEF-GM to invest $1 bln in India

July 29 General Motors :
* General motors to invest $1 bln in India
* GM says investment expected to create 12,000 jobs for co,
suppliers in India
* GM exec says to launch 10 new locally manufactured vehicles in
India in next 5 years
* GM exec says investment to increase Talegaon plant capacity to
220,000 vehicles by 2025 from 130,000
* GM exec says aims to double market share in India by 2020;
2014 share at 1.8 pct
* GM exec says to stop production at one of two plants in India
by mid-2016 to rationalise operations
* GM says more than 30 pct of annual vehicle production at
Talegaon plant for exports
* GM exec says investment to make India a global export hub for
emerging markets
(Bengaluru Newsroom)