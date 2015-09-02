General Motors expects India business to be profitable in five years

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
MUMBAI, Sept 2 General Motors Co expects to be profitable in India in five years as it cuts costs and works towards increasing local content in its cars, the automaker's country head told Reuters.
"In the next five years, I should definitely make it to a green balance sheet," GM's India Managing Director, Arvind Saxena, said in an interview on Wednesday.
Even after two decades in India, GM's sales are falling and it is still losing money. It lost 38.5 billion rupees ($581 million) in India in the year to March, a company filing with the corporate affairs ministry showed. ($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.