GM's Tavera SUV recall to be overseen by India government panel

MUMBAI Nov 7 General Motors Co's recall
of 114,000 Chevrolet Tavera sport-utility vehicles in India will
be overseen by a government panel, the Ministry of Road
Transport and Highways said late Wednesday.
GM recalled the vehicles in July citing issues related to
emissions standards and other regulatory specifications.
The U.S. automaker fired several employees after an internal
probe into the recall uncovered "violations of company policy."
Last month, a separate government panel investigating the
recall said GM flouted testing regulations, according to a
senior government official who had seen the panel's report.