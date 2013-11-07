版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 18:50 BJT

GM's Tavera SUV recall to be overseen by India government panel

MUMBAI Nov 7 General Motors Co's recall of 114,000 Chevrolet Tavera sport-utility vehicles in India will be overseen by a government panel, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said late Wednesday.

GM recalled the vehicles in July citing issues related to emissions standards and other regulatory specifications.

The U.S. automaker fired several employees after an internal probe into the recall uncovered "violations of company policy."

Last month, a separate government panel investigating the recall said GM flouted testing regulations, according to a senior government official who had seen the panel's report.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐