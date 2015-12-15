General Motors India to recall 101,597 Beat diesel cars

BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
NEW DELHI Dec 15 General Motors Co will recall 101,597 units of its small car Beat in India to inspect and replace, if needed, the clutch pedal lever, the company's local unit said in a statement.
The clutch pedal lever in these units is susceptible to cracking on continued usage, General Motors India said in the statement on Tuesday.
The company has issued a recall for diesel-engine powered Beat cars manufactured between December 2010 and July 2014. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call