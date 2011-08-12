UPDATE 1-GM to invest $150 mln in Indonesia plant

DETROIT Aug 12 General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday it will invest $150 million to reactivate a plant in Indonesia to build a "people mover" van for Southeast Asia.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said the Bekasi plant in West Java, Indonesia, will begin production of the vehicle in 2013 and build 40,000 of the vans a year, ultimately creating more than 800 jobs.

GM, which said it will add new manufacturing equipment at the plant, did not disclose further details about the vehicle, including its name, design specifications or pricing.

GM said the Indonesia plant will mean an expansion of GM's dealer network in that country and it will join with its Rayong, Thailand, and Hanoi plants to support growth in the region.

Last year, GM's sales in Indonesia rose 72 percent to 4,500 vehicles. They were up 18 percent in the first six months of 2011. (Reporting by Ben Klayman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)