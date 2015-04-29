GM to invest billions of dollars in U.S. plants - source

| DETROIT, April 29
DETROIT, April 29 General Motors on
Thursday will announce a multibillion-dollar, multiyear
investments in several U.S. manufacturing plants in a move to
boost production and vehicle quality, a person familiar with the
matter said.
GM has scheduled a press conference at its stamping plant in
Pontiac, Michigan, to make a "major U.S. manufacturing
announcement." A spokesman declined to provide further details.
The largest U.S. automaker is expected to reveal plans to
make capital investments in plants and equipment, including body
shops and stamping plants, said the person, who asked not to be
identified. The investments are expected to create jobs, but it
is not clear how many.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Ted Botha)