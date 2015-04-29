REFILE-UPDATE 1-GM to invest billions of dollars in U.S. plants - source

(Refiling to correct typographical error in first paragraph,
"investment" instead of "investments")
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, April 29 General Motors on
Thursday will announce a multibillion-dollar, multiyear
investment in several U.S. manufacturing plants in a move to
boost production and vehicle quality, a person familiar with the
matter said.
GM has scheduled a press conference at its stamping plant in
Pontiac, Michigan, to make a "major U.S. manufacturing
announcement." A spokesman declined to provide further details.
The largest U.S. automaker is expected to reveal plans to
make capital investments in plants and equipment, including body
shops and stamping plants, said the person, who asked not to be
identified. The investments are expected to create jobs, but it
is unclear how many.
The announcement comes as GM and the United Auto Workers
union gear up to negotiate a new master contract this fall for
GM's roughly 50,000 U.S. hourly workers. UAW leaders have pushed
for the Detroit automakers to invest in union-represented
factories.
GM has budgeted $9 billion for global capital spending in
2015, up from last year's $7 billion, to pay for vehicle
launches and investments in new technology. It has historically
spent about two-thirds of its capital outlay in North America
and officials have said that would remain true going forward.
The U.S. plants receiving the new investments will not be
identified, the source said, but will likely include the Pontiac
plant at which the announcement will be made. The plant stamps
metal parts used for 20 different vehicles.
Separately, GM is weighing a $1.3 billion investment in its
large SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, that would add 589 jobs.
City officials in Arlington are expected on
Wednesday night to give necessary approvals for the project.
GM has said only that it is looking at investing in the
Texas plant to fund upgrades and no decision has been made, but
it has told city officials it wants to move fast.
GM executives have talked about their desire to break
bottlenecks at the Texas plant that have held back production of
highly profitable big SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade. Most GM
truck plants have been running at or near full capacity to meet
demand.
Automakers have been wary of adding too much production
capacity in North America, and risk undoing gains in pricing
power they have achieved since making painful cuts during the
financial crisis. GM and rivals have instead pushed to increase
output at existing plants using additional shifts, overtime and
investments to improve efficiency.
(Editing by Ted Botha)