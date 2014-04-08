GM to invest $450 mln in two Michigan plants - Detroit News

April 7 General Motors Co is expected to announce on Tuesday a $450 million investment plan in two of its Michigan plants to bolster its electric car research and production capabilities, the Detroit News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investment is expected to add 1,400 jobs and it will be divided between GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Brownstown township battery assembly facility in Michigan, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/ver38v)

GM is expected to unveil the plan during the Automotive Press Association lunch on Tuesday, the report said.

In December, the company announced a $121 million investment plan to strengthen its logistics at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that makes the plug-in hybrid Volt.

General Motors has been struggling to increase the sales of its electric car Volt which registered a 57 percent drop last year.

General Motors could not be reached for a comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)