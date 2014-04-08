GM to invest $450 mln in two Michigan plants - Detroit News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech, bank stocks gain
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
April 7 General Motors Co is expected to announce on Tuesday a $450 million investment plan in two of its Michigan plants to bolster its electric car research and production capabilities, the Detroit News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The investment is expected to add 1,400 jobs and it will be divided between GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Brownstown township battery assembly facility in Michigan, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/ver38v)
GM is expected to unveil the plan during the Automotive Press Association lunch on Tuesday, the report said.
In December, the company announced a $121 million investment plan to strengthen its logistics at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that makes the plug-in hybrid Volt.
General Motors has been struggling to increase the sales of its electric car Volt which registered a 57 percent drop last year.
General Motors could not be reached for a comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 17 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, has resigned, following attempts by activist hedge fund Elliott Management to overthrow the company's directors and top executives.
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.