UPDATE 1-GM to invest $450 mln in two Michigan plants - Detroit News

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
April 8 General Motors Co is expected to announce on Tuesday a $450 million investment plan in two of its Michigan plants to bolster its electric car research and production capabilities, the Detroit News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The investment is expected to add 1,400 jobs and it will be divided between GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and Brownstown township battery assembly facility in Michigan, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/ver38v)
"GM has nothing to offer on this," company spokesman Alan Adler told Reuters in an email reply.
GM's head of manufacturing for North America will be speaking at an Automotive Press Association lunch on Tuesday, he said.
In December, the company announced a $121 million investment plan to strengthen its logistics at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that makes the plug-in hybrid Volt.
General Motors has been struggling to increase the sales of its electric car Volt which registered a 57 percent drop last year. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock