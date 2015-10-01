版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 23:00 BJT

GM says will announce new technology co-development with Honda

MILFORD, Mich. Oct 1 General Motors Co's product chief, Mark Reuss on Thursday told investors the company will announce new technology development cooperation with Honda Motor Co, but gave no specifics.

GM is already working with Honda on a commercially viable hydrogen fuel cell vehicle around 2020.

Reuss also said GM is pursuing other strategic partnerships "with non-automotive companies" to advance autonomous driving technology.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐