GM to open first in-house IT center in Texas

DETROIT, Sept 7 General Motors Co plans to add
up to 500 new jobs at a new information technology center in
Texas, the first step in the automaker's push to bring the
majority of its IT work in house over the next three years.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker will hire software developers,
database experts and other IT experts to staff the center in
Austin, Texas. The center would be the first of several based in
the United States,
"We want IT to keep up with the imagination of our GM
business partners," GM Chief Information Officer Randy Mott
said. "To do that, we plan to rebalance the employment model
over the next three years so that the majority of our IT work is
done by GM employees."